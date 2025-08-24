Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock to a hold rating. Approximately 1,508,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 550,204 shares.The stock last traded at $11.11 and had previously closed at $10.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookline Bancorp

In related news, insider Janytra M. Brooks sold 3,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $38,683.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,630.16. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brookline Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 157.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,968,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,455,000 after buying an additional 1,202,542 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,287,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,031,000 after acquiring an additional 884,937 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 821,059 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,900,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 34.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,552,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 397,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $994.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $94.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

