Islay Capital Management LLC Invests $1.50 Million in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000. BJ’s Wholesale Club accounts for approximately 1.0% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $97.0740 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 31.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,916,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 368,333 shares in the company, valued at $39,441,097.64. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega bought 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.60 per share, with a total value of $199,404.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,258.60. This trade represents a 25.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,061 shares of company stock worth $15,027,745. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

