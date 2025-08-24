Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $63.02 and last traded at $62.99. 1,956,351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 6,140,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.10.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average is $59.15.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. This trade represents a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,402.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1,338.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 647.3% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.