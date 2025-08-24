iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stock Holdings Lessened by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Finland raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVV opened at $648.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $653.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $628.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $592.76. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $649.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

