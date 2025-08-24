Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 1788219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.20 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $5.70 to $6.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,760,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,840,000 after purchasing an additional 108,529 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,735,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,619 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,211,000 after purchasing an additional 83,268 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $31,946,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,015,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,700,000 after buying an additional 846,504 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

