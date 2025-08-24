Oak Harvest Investment Services Grows Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for 1.2% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Progressive were worth $8,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $248.9370 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.43. The stock has a market cap of $145.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.33. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $228.54 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total value of $1,509,141.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,703.04. The trade was a 18.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $2,223,719.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,917.04. This trade represents a 21.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,556 shares of company stock valued at $27,306,166 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.18.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

