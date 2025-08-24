Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 499718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Anglesey Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.55 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02.

Get Anglesey Mining alerts:

Anglesey Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglesey Mining plc is a UK company engaged in the development of owned and managed mining projects.

Parys Mountain: 100% ownership of the Parys Mountain underground copper-zinc-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, UK where an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment dated January 2021 included a financial model for a 3,000 tpd mining operation with a pre-tax NPV10% of US$120 million, (£96 million), 26% IRR and 12-year mine life.

Grängesberg: 49.75% interest in the Grängesberg iron ore project in Sweden where Anglesey has management rights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglesey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglesey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.