Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 58.40 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 4,292 ($58.05), with a volume of 135700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,206 ($56.89).

Pershing Square Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,089.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,916.65. The company has a current ratio of 40.41, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59. The stock has a market cap of £9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Pershing Square Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pershing Square Holdings (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments in publicly traded, principally North American-domiciled, companies. The investment objective is to maximize long-term compound annual rate of growth in intrinsic value per share.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.