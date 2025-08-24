Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Up 23.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) rose 23.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 1,688,644,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 741% from the average daily volume of 200,863,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Trading Up 23.1%

The firm has a market cap of £1.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

Oracle Power (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Oracle Power Company Profile

Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.

