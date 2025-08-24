Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Shares Down 10% – Here’s Why

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 242,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 94,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

About Prosper Gold

Prosper Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's flagship project is Golden Sidewalk project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario.

