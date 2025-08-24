BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 556188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).
BioPharma Credit Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.22.
BioPharma Credit Company Profile
BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
