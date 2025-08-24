Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys 5,108 Shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 102.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Labcorp were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Labcorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Labcorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Labcorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Labcorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Labcorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Labcorp

In other news, EVP Brian J. Caveney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,549. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total transaction of $1,059,352.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,274 shares in the company, valued at $617,209.08. This trade represents a 63.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,831,192 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Stock Performance

NYSE LH opened at $277.9660 on Friday. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.38 and a 1-year high of $283.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.17 and a 200-day moving average of $248.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. Labcorp’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on LH shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Labcorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.58.

About Labcorp

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

