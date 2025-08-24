International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.75.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $241.6890 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.39 and a 1-year high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.98.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

