Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL Shares Acquired by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP grew its position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,030 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 42,743.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,867,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,235 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $180,366,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shell by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,463,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Shell by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,965,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth $83,204,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.30 price target (down from $78.90) on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

NYSE SHEL opened at $73.3170 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $215.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.44. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $74.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $66.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 billion. Shell had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Analysts expect that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 64.41%.

Shell announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

