Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,075,000 after buying an additional 1,991,742 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,083,521,000 after acquiring an additional 923,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.8%

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $118.50 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

