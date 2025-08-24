Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 0.9% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mirova’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $156.3180 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $200.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partners downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.