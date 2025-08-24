Synovus Financial Corp Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $58,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $118.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

