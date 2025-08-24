GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading Up 2.6% – Should You Buy?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $623.98 and last traded at $621.52. Approximately 1,038,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,546,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $606.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Glj Research started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.21.
GE Vernova Stock Performance
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GE Vernova Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
