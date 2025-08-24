Comerica Bank Sells 4,689 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $49,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $290.71 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $291.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.28. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

