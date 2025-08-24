Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 100,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $16,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 808,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,353,571.52. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total transaction of $8,829,594.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 737,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,015,742.72. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,189,806 shares of company stock valued at $30,046,627 and sold 16,850,134 shares valued at $131,641,986. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $170.2430 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 110.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.12.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

