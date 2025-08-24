Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 77.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cencora by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,256 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,508,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cencora by 43,561.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cencora by 42.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,433 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cencora by 4,459.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,321,000 after purchasing an additional 975,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Cencora Stock Performance
Shares of COR stock opened at $292.2490 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.63. The company has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.58. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $309.35.
Cencora Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.63%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 311,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,271,982.06. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,789. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.25.
About Cencora
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
