APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 23,866 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,866 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $51,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 306.1% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MU shares. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.24.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 264,036 shares in the company, valued at $28,864,415.52. This represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,876,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 148,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,538,655.04. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,042 shares of company stock valued at $34,679,277. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $117.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.09. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

