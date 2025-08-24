Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 334,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.81.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

