The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Acquired by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $31,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 90.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $2,359,239.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,776,592.09. This represents a 29.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $17,185,903.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 590,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,388,148.56. This represents a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,340 shares of company stock valued at $24,250,303. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $95.6510 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Redburn Atlantic raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

