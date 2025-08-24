AlphaQuest LLC Increases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 668.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.9% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.56.

In other news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $6,419,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,650.91. This represents a 32.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,865.92. The trade was a 38.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $276.3390 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.57 and a 52-week high of $279.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.18 and a 200-day moving average of $260.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

