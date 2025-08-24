Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 25,167 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 716,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 25,167 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $146,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Danaher by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after buying an additional 35,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Danaher by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Danaher by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of DHR opened at $211.7060 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $151.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $279.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.61.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

