Ally Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Ally Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,012,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200,850 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,609 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $436,746,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,072,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,012 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.5%

AMD stock opened at $167.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.25 billion, a PE ratio of 96.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $186.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.