Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Broadcom stock on June 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $294.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $134.90 and a one year high of $317.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%.The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $338.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.67.

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,353,335.68. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

