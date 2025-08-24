ICONIQ Capital LLC Purchases 4,755 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Bank of America by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 62,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after purchasing an additional 50,296 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 150,299 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $49.4850 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $366.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average is $43.83. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $49.66.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BAC

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.