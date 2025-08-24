ICONIQ Capital LLC Acquires 1,165 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $156.2670 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $209.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $158.79.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 59.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,389 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

