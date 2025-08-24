Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 130 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elefante Mark B bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,561,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,096,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after buying an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $393.8040 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $329.16 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $387.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.37.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.10.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

