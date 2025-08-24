Bakala Capital LLC Acquires 19,285 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Bakala Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 29.5% of Bakala Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bakala Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Code Waechter LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The company has a market cap of $171.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.04.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

