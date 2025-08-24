Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys 35 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $648.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $653.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $649.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $628.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $592.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

