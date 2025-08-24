Enterprise Financial Services Corp Raises Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,384,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.89.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.07, for a total transaction of $553,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,080,275.97. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 52,577 shares of company stock worth $13,528,188 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $248.0150 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.37 and a 200 day moving average of $271.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.270-11.330 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 2.760-2.780 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

