Enterprise Financial Services Corp Acquires 115 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total transaction of $1,009,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,099.75. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.20, for a total value of $128,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 37,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,948,576.60. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 669,948 shares of company stock worth $126,552,277. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.52.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of PANW stock opened at $185.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.15 and a twelve month high of $210.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.32.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

