Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,359 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 509,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50,184 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,304,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $44.3840 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.17%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Arete Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.35.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

