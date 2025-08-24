Apexium Financial LP Increases Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,657 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.04.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198 over the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $236.1670 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.87. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $260.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $663.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.08%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

