Freedom Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Freedom Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $293.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.17. The stock has a market cap of $158.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $339.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.Amgen’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Erste Group Bank cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

