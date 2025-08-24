PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Up 2.7% – Here’s Why

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.49 and last traded at $69.40. 2,207,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 11,104,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,274.36. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,898 shares of company stock worth $1,909,636. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,221,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,625,976,000 after buying an additional 276,339 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $921,570,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,992,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $891,248,000 after buying an additional 184,014 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PayPal by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $733,294,000 after buying an additional 1,798,330 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,462,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,953,000 after buying an additional 1,669,908 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

