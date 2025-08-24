Dodge & Cox Reduces Position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL

Dodge & Cox lessened its stake in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,463 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Shell by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Shell by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shell by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 69,929 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Shell by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SHEL shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Santander cut shares of Shell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.30 target price (down from $78.90) on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Shell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL opened at $73.3170 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.62. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $74.18. The stock has a market cap of $215.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.29. Shell had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $66.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 64.41%.

Shell announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

