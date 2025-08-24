Broadleaf Partners LLC Acquires 407 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Afbi LP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,250,896,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,030 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $593.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $575.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.53. The company has a market capitalization of $712.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $594.32.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

