TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Stock Price Up 10.4% – Time to Buy?

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.44 and last traded at $19.49. Approximately 323,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 714,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

THS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $993.34 million, a PE ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.26.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.84 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.35%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. TreeHouse Foods has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 462.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 154,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 41,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

