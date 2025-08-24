DANSKE BANK (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

DANSKE BANK (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 3884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNKEY shares. Zacks Research downgraded DANSKE BANK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays upgraded DANSKE BANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DANSKE BANK in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DANSKE BANK in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

DANSKE BANK Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54.

DANSKE BANK (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.01 billion. DANSKE BANK had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 41.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DANSKE BANK will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DANSKE BANK Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

