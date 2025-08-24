Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.07 and last traded at $30.89, with a volume of 15874750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCL. HSBC raised Carnival from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Carnival from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Carnival from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Carnival Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Carnival

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

