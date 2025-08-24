Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $19.63. 4,502,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 6,190,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SRPT. Barclays upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.13. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $611.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

