TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,040,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 443,475 shares.The stock last traded at $68.37 and had previously closed at $65.56.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TriNet Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $96.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $75.44.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 208.35% and a net margin of 2.85%.The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. TriNet Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-4.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

In other news, Director Ralph A. Clark sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,683.80. This trade represents a 24.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $38,508.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,079.20. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,620 shares of company stock worth $526,318. Company insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. CWM LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 643.8% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 633.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

