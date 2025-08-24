Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,324,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the previous session’s volume of 505,155 shares.The stock last traded at $18.97 and had previously closed at $18.84.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Michelin to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

