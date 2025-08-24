DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $100.00 and last traded at $100.00, with a volume of 160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded DiaSorin to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSRLF

DiaSorin Price Performance

About DiaSorin

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.11.

(Get Free Report)

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.