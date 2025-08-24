Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Stock Price Down 10% – Time to Sell?

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 242,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 94,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Prosper Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

About Prosper Gold

Prosper Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's flagship project is Golden Sidewalk project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario.

