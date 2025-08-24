Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) shares were up 33.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,895,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,161% from the average daily volume of 83,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Nexus Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$909,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.03.
About Nexus Gold
Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Dakuli II Property which covers an area of 9,800 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also has an option to acquire 90% interests in the Fofora Gold Property covering approximately an area of 6,200 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa.
